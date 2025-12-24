Previous
Happy Christmas! by bigmxx
Happy Christmas!

Day 358 - Lots of fun and plenty of games today, the Grandchildren are tied out and in bed!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A collage full of fun and laughter- A Happy Christmas to you and the family !
December 24th, 2025  
KWind ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours! Such a lovely collage you've created.
December 24th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
An excellent presentation of your day. Love it!
December 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
So nice! Merry Christmas to you and yours!
December 24th, 2025  
