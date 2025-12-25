Previous
by bigmxx
Photo 3280

Day 359 - Too busy today playing games with the Grandchildren and having fun to take many pictures, but I did manage to take the Christmas pudding lighting while the kids were standing still mesmerised!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
898% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact