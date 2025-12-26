Previous
Home for a rest! by bigmxx
Home for a rest!

Day 360 - We are at home and had a relaxing walk around our local woodland, it's the other Grandparents turn to have fun with the Grandchildren for the next few days, I'm looking forward to a lay in!
