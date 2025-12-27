Sign up
Previous
Photo 3282
Smallest Fungi I've ever seen!
Day 361 - I had to look twice at these rotting leaves as I couldn't make out was was growing on them, on closer inspection I could see that the white blobs are the tiniest fungi I've ever seen!
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
