Smallest Fungi I've ever seen! by bigmxx
Photo 3282

Smallest Fungi I've ever seen!

Day 361 - I had to look twice at these rotting leaves as I couldn't make out was was growing on them, on closer inspection I could see that the white blobs are the tiniest fungi I've ever seen!
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
