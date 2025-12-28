Previous
Cheeky chappy! by bigmxx
Photo 3283

Cheeky chappy!

Day 362 - This cheeky squirrel was quite a home sitting in this bird feeder munching away on the food, it was almost as though it was smiling at me!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Sweet shot!
December 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
He looks like he’s smiling… saying thank you for the food.
He’s probably warm too …in the box. Very cute photo!
December 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
December 28th, 2025  
