Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3283
Cheeky chappy!
Day 362 - This cheeky squirrel was quite a home sitting in this bird feeder munching away on the food, it was almost as though it was smiling at me!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3283
photos
57
followers
57
following
899% complete
View this month »
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th December 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet shot!
December 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
He looks like he’s smiling… saying thank you for the food.
He’s probably warm too …in the box. Very cute photo!
December 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So sweet
December 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
He’s probably warm too …in the box. Very cute photo!