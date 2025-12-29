Sign up
Previous
Photo 3284
Out of the darkness!
Day 363 - I'm not sure how I manage to take this with the black background, I was taking it on my iPhone in portrait mode and it just came out like this - off to ask a youngster how I done it!
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3284
photos
57
followers
57
following
Beverley
ace
I like it… great photo
December 29th, 2025
