Day 364 - My Camellia is full of buds and has decided to start flowering, there is also 2 other buds that have started to flower, I hope the minus temperatures we have been promised next week don't kill it off!
Michelle

@bigmxx
@bigmxx
Judith Johnson ace
Oh so early - I hope they survive!
December 30th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Oh so early, hope the cold doesn’t ruin the buds.
December 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s beautiful but could be in for a shock next week!
December 30th, 2025  
