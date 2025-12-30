Sign up
Previous
Photo 3285
Flowering!
Day 364 - My Camellia is full of buds and has decided to start flowering, there is also 2 other buds that have started to flower, I hope the minus temperatures we have been promised next week don't kill it off!
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
30th December 2025 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Oh so early - I hope they survive!
December 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh so early, hope the cold doesn’t ruin the buds.
December 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s beautiful but could be in for a shock next week!
December 30th, 2025
