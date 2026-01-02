Previous
Brrrr! by bigmxx
Photo 3288

Brrrr!

Day 02 - A frosty start to the day, could have been worse the flurry of snow at 4am could have laid!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...


