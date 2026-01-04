Previous
Jar of smiles! by bigmxx
Photo 3290

Jar of smiles!

Day 04 - I have a head-cold today so I couldn't be bothered to go out in the cold, I hunted around the kitchen for a photo and this jar of chillies made me smile as it look looked full of smiley faces!
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Beverley ace
Brilliant spotting… we have lots of photos at our fingertips..
January 4th, 2026  
