Previous
Walking on water! by bigmxx
Photo 3291

Walking on water!

Day 05 - As I felt a bit better today we went for a walk to a local pond, it was frozen over and the poor ducks looked rather confused!
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Looks that way!
January 5th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad you are feeling a bit better. You have it much colder there, no snow here nor thick ice, just a dusting of frost.
January 5th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a fun photograph
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact