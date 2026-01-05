Sign up
Previous
Photo 3291
Walking on water!
Day 05 - As I felt a bit better today we went for a walk to a local pond, it was frozen over and the poor ducks looked rather confused!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
3
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks that way!
January 5th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glad you are feeling a bit better. You have it much colder there, no snow here nor thick ice, just a dusting of frost.
January 5th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a fun photograph
January 5th, 2026
