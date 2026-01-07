Previous
Do you every get the feeling your being watched! by bigmxx
Do you every get the feeling your being watched!

Day 7 - This little Robin sat in the tree watching me as I walked around taking its pictures, I think it was hoping I had food with me but unfortunately I had run out
7th January 2026

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous shot Michelle, so very sharp. Fav.
January 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot , fav
January 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Awesome portrait
January 7th, 2026  
