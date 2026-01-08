Previous
A bit of brightness in a dull day! by bigmxx
Photo 3294

A bit of brightness in a dull day!

Day 8 - I love how the bright yellow flowers of this Gorse brighten up the bland colours of Winter!
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
Judith Johnson ace
Quite beautiful,fav
January 8th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful to see the bright colour of the Gorse on this cold wintery day ! fav
January 8th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Reminds me of a spinning wheel
January 8th, 2026  
