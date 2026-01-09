Previous
Horrid day! by bigmxx
Horrid day!

Day 9 - It has been very windy and heavy rain today, luckily the rain died down a little bit this afternoon, I suppose it could have been worse it could have been snow!
9th January 2026

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Christine Sztukowski ace
You certainly got a moment for the most beautiful photograph
January 9th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a lovely shot with the new growth and the raindrop. Fav.
January 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous!
January 9th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture
January 9th, 2026  
