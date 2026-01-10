Sign up
Previous
Photo 3296
Soggy walk!
Day 10 - We've not had rain today but everything is still sodden and wet under foot, but it didn't stop us having a walk over our local woodland, where we came across this Stinking Iris, strange name for such a pretty plant!
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
3
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2026 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Omabluebird
ace
Nice!
January 10th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice find down low
January 10th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot. It does look pretty but I can't stand it in the garden, as the berries take root everywhere
January 10th, 2026
