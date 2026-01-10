Previous
Soggy walk! by bigmxx
Photo 3296

Soggy walk!

Day 10 - We've not had rain today but everything is still sodden and wet under foot, but it didn't stop us having a walk over our local woodland, where we came across this Stinking Iris, strange name for such a pretty plant!
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
Nice!
January 10th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice find down low
January 10th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot. It does look pretty but I can't stand it in the garden, as the berries take root everywhere
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact