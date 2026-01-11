Previous
Walking the plank! by bigmxx
Photo 3297

Walking the plank!

Day 11 - This Egyptian Goose was being very comical in the way it jumped up on the wall and proceeded to walk the length of it and then it flew back down!
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact