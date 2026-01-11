Sign up
Previous
Photo 3297
Walking the plank!
Day 11 - This Egyptian Goose was being very comical in the way it jumped up on the wall and proceeded to walk the length of it and then it flew back down!
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3297
photos
60
followers
65
following
3
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
11th January 2026 1:39pm
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 11th, 2026
