Previous
Luxor & Karnak Temples by bigmxx
Photo 3300

Luxor & Karnak Temples

Day 14 - Today we went on a tour around Karnak and Luxor temples, it’s amazing how the stones and carvings are still standing and intact after so many years, our guide was so knowledgeable and entertained us throughout
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such wonderful and amazing shots, I love the sky as a backdrop.
January 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact