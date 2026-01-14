Sign up
Photo 3300
Luxor & Karnak Temples
Day 14 - Today we went on a tour around Karnak and Luxor temples, it’s amazing how the stones and carvings are still standing and intact after so many years, our guide was so knowledgeable and entertained us throughout
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Diana
ace
Such wonderful and amazing shots, I love the sky as a backdrop.
January 16th, 2026
