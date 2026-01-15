Kom Ombo

Day 15 - Todays stop was a short 3 hour one at Kom Ombo, just up from Aswan, where these is an unusual temple. This unique Ptolemaic-era temple is famous for its unusual dual dedication to two deities: Sobek (the crocodile god) and Haroeris (Horus the Elder, the falcon god). We had an interesting time walking around the temple learning it’s history and then spent time in the crocodile museum where they had mummified crocodiles! It was then back to the ship for a spot of sunbathing and cocktails while sailing along the Nile to our next port!