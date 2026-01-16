Aswan

Day 16 - We’ve had a busy day which started setting off on a Felucca sailing boat, after a while we changed (mid Nile) onto a motorised boat as we were going through a strong current (they called it the rapids). We passed interesting landmarks, colourful buildings and lots of different birds, all named by our Nubian guide, we passed Elephantine Island, so named because of its rock formations that look like the back of elephants, our destination was a Nubian village. It was like time had stood still, there were no cars and the kids were playing out in the sandy streets, all had big smiles on their faces. There was a museum explaining the story of how the Nubian people came to be on the island and how they use to live day to day (more about that tomorrow) to round off our visit we were given a glass of traditional Egyptian mint tea.