Previous
Aswan by bigmxx
Photo 3302

Aswan

Day 16 - We’ve had a busy day which started setting off on a Felucca sailing boat, after a while we changed (mid Nile) onto a motorised boat as we were going through a strong current (they called it the rapids). We passed interesting landmarks, colourful buildings and lots of different birds, all named by our Nubian guide, we passed Elephantine Island, so named because of its rock formations that look like the back of elephants, our destination was a Nubian village. It was like time had stood still, there were no cars and the kids were playing out in the sandy streets, all had big smiles on their faces. There was a museum explaining the story of how the Nubian people came to be on the island and how they use to live day to day (more about that tomorrow) to round off our visit we were given a glass of traditional Egyptian mint tea.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulous photos.. gorgeously colourful place..
Looks great fun. Terrific narrative
January 17th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous collage!
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact