Aswan

Day 17 - Today was another busy day we visited the old Aswan dam and the newer High Aswan dam, the dam was built between 1960-1970 and created the world's largest artificial lake, Lake Nasder. While building the dam they had to flood ancestral lands requiring the relocation of approximately 100,000 Nubian people, some of these people were relocated to Aswan on the island we visited yesterday. They also relocated temples and tombs, brick by brick, but some were lost to the lake. We visited one of these temples which had been relocated to an island overlooking the lake, it was called the Philae Temple. We rounded off the day with a visit to the ‘unfinished obelisk’ which was in a quay where it had been cut from the rock but it cracked before it was finished so it was left insitu