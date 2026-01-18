Edfu

Day 19 Today was a short stop in Edfu where we visited Edfu Temple, (the Temple of Horus the falcon god), one of the best preserved Egyptian temples located on the Nile's west bank, it’s famous for its intact Ptolemaic architecture, massive pylons and detailed inscriptions that offer insight into ancient Egyptian religion and life during the Greek-Roman period, having been buried for centuries and rediscovered in the 1860s. We sailed back towards Luxor going through the Esna lock, but not before being accosted by the boat merchants who throw their wares up from their row boats to deck 5, if you want to purchase the goods you haggle the price and then seal the money in the bag and throw it back down to them, it’s 50/50 if they have to fish it out the Nile!