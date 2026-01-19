Previous
Valley of the Kings by bigmxx
Valley of the Kings

Day 19 - I drew back the curtains this morning to be greeted by hot air balloons drifting across the horizon. Out visit for today was a much awaited visit to the Valley of the Kings, we went into 5 tombs including Tutankhamun where’s he’s mummified body lies behind glass, compared to the other tombs he’s is small and not as ornate as the others as he died young. We watched with interest as a team were digging out by hand, an area where another tomb has been discovered, there are still so many that are in the early stages of being excavated.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Wylie ace
Always a joy to see the balloons no matter how many times you see them
January 20th, 2026  
