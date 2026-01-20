Previous
Back home in the rain! by bigmxx
Photo 3306

Back home in the rain!

Day 20 - And we’re back in the rainy UK, I’m going to miss my morning view and the warm sun everyday!
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
