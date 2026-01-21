Sign up
Previous
Photo 3307
Strange thing to find in a tree!
Day 21 - As the weather has been rubbish today we had a quick walk in our local woodlands, I spied this ball stuck between two trees, funny I've walked the path loads of times and never noticed it before!
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st January 2026 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very interesting find.
January 21st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very intriguing
January 21st, 2026
