Strange thing to find in a tree! by bigmxx
Strange thing to find in a tree!

Day 21 - As the weather has been rubbish today we had a quick walk in our local woodlands, I spied this ball stuck between two trees, funny I've walked the path loads of times and never noticed it before!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Very interesting find.
January 21st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very intriguing
January 21st, 2026  
