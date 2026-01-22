Previous
Ever get the feeling your being watched! by bigmxx
Ever get the feeling your being watched!

Day 22 - This squirrel sat watching me, I think it thought I had food for it!
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
A super close up!
January 22nd, 2026  
Monica
Great!
January 22nd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 22nd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning close-up
January 22nd, 2026  
