Photo 3308
Ever get the feeling your being watched!
Day 22 - This squirrel sat watching me, I think it thought I had food for it!
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
A super close up!
January 22nd, 2026
Monica
Great!
January 22nd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
January 22nd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning close-up
January 22nd, 2026
