Previous
Still hanging on! by bigmxx
Photo 3309

Still hanging on!

Day 23 I'm surprised that these Hazel Catkins are still hanging on the tree with the amount of heavy rain and winds we've had recently!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture, ours are all hanging onto our hazelnut tree
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact