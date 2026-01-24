Sign up
Photo 3310
Excuse me I'm taking a bath!
Day 24 - I love watching Lapwings when they splash around in the water, they are probably sprucing themselves up ready to find a mate!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
