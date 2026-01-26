Sign up
Photo 3312
Mahonia Japonica
Day 26 - I pictured this bush back at the beginning of December when it was full of yellow flowers, it now has berries on it but I’m not sure if it’s more flowers, I will have to wait and see!
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
