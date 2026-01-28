Previous
Strange weather! by bigmxx
Photo 3314

Strange weather!

Day 28 - After all the rain yesterday we woke up to frost today and as it started to get light we had fog, I’m glad I didn’t have to drive anywhere this morning as walking with the Grandchildren to school was a challenge!
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact