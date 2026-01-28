Sign up
Previous
Photo 3314
Strange weather!
Day 28 - After all the rain yesterday we woke up to frost today and as it started to get light we had fog, I’m glad I didn’t have to drive anywhere this morning as walking with the Grandchildren to school was a challenge!
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3314
photos
60
followers
65
following
View this month »
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th January 2026 9:24am
