Previous
Dried flowers! by bigmxx
Photo 3315

Dried flowers!

Day 29 - My Hydrangea bushes still have odd dried flowers on them, I never know if I'm meant to cut them all off or leave them!
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
908% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are strangely pretty aren't they - I do cut my bushes back eventually
January 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the lacy patterns on the flowers.
January 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in their lacy stage !
January 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact