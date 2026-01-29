Sign up
Photo 3315
Dried flowers!
Day 29 - My Hydrangea bushes still have odd dried flowers on them, I never know if I'm meant to cut them all off or leave them!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are strangely pretty aren't they - I do cut my bushes back eventually
January 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the lacy patterns on the flowers.
January 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful in their lacy stage !
January 29th, 2026
