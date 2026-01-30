Previous
What a journey! by bigmxx
Photo 3316

What a journey!

Day 30 - After an emergency visit this morning to the dentist for a
broken tooth we set off for a weekend in Bude with friends, but due to the M5 motorway being closed the journey that should have taken 4.5 hours has taken 7.5 hours 😳
