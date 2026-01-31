Previous
Dodging the rain! by bigmxx
Dodging the rain!

Day 31 - We had a muddy wet walk into Bude, had a walk around and then headed back and had a relax in the hot tub, when it started to rain I stuck the umbrella up so it didn’t water my drink down!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
