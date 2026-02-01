Previous
Day 32 - We had a lovely lunch in a country pub, beside a warming fire, when we came out the sun was setting behind the rough sea but at least the rain had stopped!
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like a lovely outing
February 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
February 1st, 2026  
Madeleine Pennock ace
Looks welcoming!
February 1st, 2026  
