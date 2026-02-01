Sign up
Previous
Photo 3318
Lunch in a country pub!
Day 32 - We had a lovely lunch in a country pub, beside a warming fire, when we came out the sun was setting behind the rough sea but at least the rain had stopped!
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like a lovely outing
February 1st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
February 1st, 2026
Madeleine Pennock
ace
Looks welcoming!
February 1st, 2026
