Rain again! by bigmxx
Photo 3320

Rain again!

Day 34 - We are spending the day/night in Cambridge with one of my daughters, it was a case of dodge the rain and go for a walk, I was pleased I did as I came across some Snowdrops
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Babs ace
They look so delicate but are so hardy at the same time. Please send us some of your rain.
February 3rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cheerful in spite of its wet surrounds !
February 3rd, 2026  
