Day 35 - Today we had an amazing afternoon tea bought for us by our daughters. The place was called Carriages of Cambridge and we sat in a Pullman’s style restored carriage built in Doncaster in 1955, it was like sitting on a moving train as it had motion sensors attached to the carriage and the sound of a moving train was being played.

Information taken from Carriages website - Carriages is the brainchild of Michael Attle inspired by a visit to a restaurant located in a colonial railway station in India.

On his return, he was offered and bought the station platform from Oakham. This experience, combined with his desire to celebrate the amazing food scene across East Anglia, was the start of the journey.

He then began to build the station with a signal box and source Pullman Style Carriages, a 1920’s station house and even the flagstones for the platform.
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Corinne C ace
Sounds fun and the food delicious!
February 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a great collage. Sounds like a stylish afternoon tea.
February 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds like a great time and food looks good
February 4th, 2026  
