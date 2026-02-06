Previous
Birdseye view! by bigmxx
Birdseye view!

Day 37 - This little bird was sitting up on top of a high tree all alone, it must have had an amazing view!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture!
February 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet !
February 6th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
February 6th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very pretty capture.
February 6th, 2026  
