At least plants like the rain! by bigmxx
Photo 3324

At least plants like the rain!

Day 38 - One good thing about the rain it makes everything lush and green!
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
910% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful find of green fresh moss in the otherwise grey world !
February 7th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great green
February 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love that green
February 7th, 2026  
