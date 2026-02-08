Previous
No rain today - yet! by bigmxx
No rain today - yet!

Day 39 - There hasn't been any rain today, but as the sun starting to set and there was a colourful sky a black cloud made an appearance!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely shot👍😊
February 8th, 2026  
