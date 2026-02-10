Sign up
Previous
Photo 3327
All alone!
Day 41 - This Northern Shoveler duck was just floating along all alone, perhaps it was fed up with the rain, I don't blame it so am I!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
4
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Judith Johnson
ace
Super shot
February 10th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Taking time out… beautiful colours lovely capture
February 10th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition, he looks happy enough. But I’m with you
February 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely water fowl and capture.
February 10th, 2026
