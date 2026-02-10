Previous
All alone! by bigmxx
Photo 3327

All alone!

Day 41 - This Northern Shoveler duck was just floating along all alone, perhaps it was fed up with the rain, I don't blame it so am I!
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
911% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot
February 10th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Taking time out… beautiful colours lovely capture
February 10th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition, he looks happy enough. But I’m with you
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely water fowl and capture.
February 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact