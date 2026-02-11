Previous
What a difference a day make! by bigmxx
Photo 3328

What a difference a day make!

Day 42 - We didn't have any rain today and for a small window of 30 minutes we had blue sky!
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
911% complete

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
How lovely, so colourful!
February 11th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Glad you caught it!
February 11th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely fav!
February 11th, 2026  
