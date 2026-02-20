Previous
Springs coming! by bigmxx
Springs coming!

Day 51 - On our walk today I noticed the Old Man's Beard (Clematis Vitalba) is just about hanging on, but not for much longer as there are tiny buds appearing along the branches!
Michelle

@bigmxx
Kate ace
Nice focus
February 20th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely focus
February 20th, 2026  
