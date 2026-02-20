Sign up
Photo 3337
Springs coming!
Day 51 - On our walk today I noticed the Old Man's Beard (Clematis Vitalba) is just about hanging on, but not for much longer as there are tiny buds appearing along the branches!
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3337
photos
61
followers
66
following
914% complete
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th February 2026 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Nice focus
February 20th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely focus
February 20th, 2026
