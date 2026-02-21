Previous
Reflections! by bigmxx
Photo 3338

Reflections!

Day 52 - The ground is quite sodden at the moment but it makes for nice reflections!
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely wet reflections
February 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
February 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning reflections !
February 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Nice reflections and plant life.
February 21st, 2026  
Dorothy ace
It does make for beautiful reflections but I know you’re tired of rain!
February 21st, 2026  
