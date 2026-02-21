Sign up
Previous
Photo 3338
Reflections!
Day 52 - The ground is quite sodden at the moment but it makes for nice reflections!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
5
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3338
photos
61
followers
66
following
914% complete
View this month »
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st February 2026 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely wet reflections
February 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
February 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning reflections !
February 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Nice reflections and plant life.
February 21st, 2026
Dorothy
ace
It does make for beautiful reflections but I know you’re tired of rain!
February 21st, 2026
