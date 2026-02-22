Sign up
Photo 3339
Photo 3339
Left behind!
Day 53 - I think these are dried up blackberries left on the bush, strange they didn't get picked or eaten by the birds!
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
3
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3339
photos
61
followers
66
following
914% complete
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
Views 3
3
Comments 3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd February 2026 11:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a wabi-sabi !- stunning !
February 22nd, 2026
Agnes
ace
Great shot
February 22nd, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
A super shot, they don’t look particularly appetizing now!
February 22nd, 2026
