Photo 3340
Me and my shadow!
Day 54 - This duck just stood staring at me for ages before it waddled off!
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Aww! Posing sweetly for you. =)
February 23rd, 2026
Margaret Brown
She’s a sweetie!
February 23rd, 2026
