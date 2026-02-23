Previous
Me and my shadow! by bigmxx
Me and my shadow!

Day 54 - This duck just stood staring at me for ages before it waddled off!
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Aww! Posing sweetly for you. =)
February 23rd, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
She’s a sweetie!
February 23rd, 2026  
