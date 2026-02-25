Previous
Glorious day!

Day 56 - We have had a lovely warm day today, the temperature was sitting around 18° which bought some butterflies out, I spotted the Peacock butterfly sunning itself!
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ! fav
February 25th, 2026  
