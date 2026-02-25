Sign up
Photo 3342
Glorious day!
Day 56 - We have had a lovely warm day today, the temperature was sitting around 18° which bought some butterflies out, I spotted the Peacock butterfly sunning itself!
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
2
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3342
photos
61
followers
66
following
3335
3336
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
Views 1
1
Comments 2
2
Fav's 2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th February 2026 1:22pm
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely ! fav
February 25th, 2026
