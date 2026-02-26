Previous
Enjoying the sun! by bigmxx
Photo 3343

Day 57 - My Camellia enjoyed yesterdays sun, these were tight buds in the morning!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Soon be in flower, lovely capture
February 26th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh sweet
February 26th, 2026  
