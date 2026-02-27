Previous
Balancing act! by bigmxx
Photo 3344

Balancing act!

Day 58 - These European Goldfinches were doing a good balancing act on the teasels as they gently swayed in the wind, the teasels must be full of seeds or bugs as they spent ages on them
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact