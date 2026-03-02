Previous
We’re here! by bigmxx
We’re here!

Day 61 - It’s been a long day but we’ve arrived in Sharm El Sheikh and the cocktail menu has already been tested!
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
916% complete

Sue Cooper ace
A great collage. Have a great time. Fav.
March 2nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely collage. Hope it stays safe for you. a lot going on in that part of the world.
March 2nd, 2026  
