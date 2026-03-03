Previous
Relaxing day! by bigmxx
Photo 3348

Relaxing day!

Day 62 - Today we spent the day relaxing and taking short walks around the complex, my sister and her husband are with us, she has had a resent hip replacement so we are taking it easy!!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact