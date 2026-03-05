Previous
by bigmxx
Day 64 - We rounded our day off with a soak in the jacuzzi on our balcony, I think we might have out too many bubbles in!! We then had a lovely meal and cocktails at the Hard Rock Cafe!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Looks idyllic
March 5th, 2026  
