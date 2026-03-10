Sign up
Previous
Photo 3355
So happy I didn't miss them!
Day 69 - My one worry when going away early in the year is the fear of missing out on my Camellia flowering, I was greeted by this happy sight this morning!
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
5
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
3355
photos
61
followers
66
following
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Taken
10th March 2026 10:57am
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 10th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
March 10th, 2026
Susan
ace
Beautiful camellias
March 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
March 10th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colours
March 10th, 2026
